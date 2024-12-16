'He Has A Fighter Spirit': Bumrah Offers Key Update On Mohammed Siraj, Supports Pacer Amid Backlash

Team India is under pressure after losing to Australia in the Adelaide Test. With the third test match currently taking place at the Gabba, all eyes are on the Men in Blue, as fans eagerly await their return to form. However, the Australians have limited the team's performance with their brilliance, and they continue to give the visitors a hard time. The bowlers, in particular, appeared to struggle as Australia batted first in the Innings. Jasprit Bumrah recently provided an important update on Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah Defends Mohammed Siraj, Also Offers Injury Update On Pacer

While speaking to the press after the day three proceedings at The Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah made a massive revelation regarding pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is a part of the India Playing XI in the Gabba Test. The Indian vice-captain said that Siraj has been bowling with a niggle and appreciated the pacer's fighting efforts to continue bowling and fighting through the pain.

“We (Siraj and I) have had conversations, but this was the conversation he had with me before we came here (Brisbane). When we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits.

Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling a during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

"He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn't bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves," Jasprit Bumrah said.

Bumrah Scalps Six, Siraj Bags Two As India Limit Australia At 445, Rain Hampers Day 3 Play

In the first innings, Bumrah was the best bowler with figures of six for 76, while Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in his 23.2 overs. The Gabba continued to have a stop-start day as India bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings, adding 40 runs to the overnight total. Just 14 overs into the first innings, Alex Carey added an entertaining 70 off 88 balls after Travis Head and Steve Smith's contrasting hundreds on the second day laid the foundation for a towering score.

Except for KL Rahul, who stands at an unbeaten 33, none of the Indian top-order batsmen were able to fight back. The visiting top-order hitters fell short of their responsibilities, with batters like Virat Kohli , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill falling to the dominating Aussie bowlers.