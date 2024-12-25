Published 11:05 IST, December 25th 2024
Pakistan, India or Australia - Which Country Has Won Most Number of ICC Champions Trophy Titles?
The official fixtures were finally announce bringing a relief for many fans and people associated with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
The official fixtures were finally announce bringing a relief for many fans and people associated with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy . So, the tournament is happening amid all kinds of speculation. Why is the Champions Trophy 2025 important? One, every ICC event is important and two, teams that have not done well in the 2023 ODI WC and the 2024 T20 WC, would have a chance to salvage pride. Eight teams are set to take part in the marquee event that starts from February 19. The Champions Trophy, also called the ‘Mini World Cup’ would also give the 50-over format, which is dying due to the emergence of T20 cricket, a chance at reinstating itself. At first, it was known as the ICC Knockout Tournament and was played every two years. The main goal was to generate funds for cricket in countries that didn’t have Test status.
The event was first played in 1998 in Bangladesh. Back then, it was won by South Africa. Nine editions of the Champions Trophy has already happened and the 2025 edition would be the 10th.
CT WINNERS OVER THE YEARS
1998: South Africa
2000: New Zealand
2002: India and Sri Lanka
2004: West Indies
2006: Australia
2009: Australia
2013: India
2017: Pakistan
2025: ?
NOTE: Australia with two CT titles are leading the race. India also have two, but they had to share one. Pakistan on the other hand have won it merely once. The Men in Green won the last edition in 2017 and would hence start as the defending champions. They are also the host.
India play the high-octane game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai.
