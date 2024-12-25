Pakistan, India or Australia - Which Country Has Won Most Number of ICC Champions Trophy Titles?

The official fixtures were finally announce bringing a relief for many fans and people associated with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy . So, the tournament is happening amid all kinds of speculation. Why is the Champions Trophy 2025 important? One, every ICC event is important and two, teams that have not done well in the 2023 ODI WC and the 2024 T20 WC, would have a chance to salvage pride. Eight teams are set to take part in the marquee event that starts from February 19. The Champions Trophy, also called the ‘Mini World Cup’ would also give the 50-over format, which is dying due to the emergence of T20 cricket, a chance at reinstating itself. At first, it was known as the ICC Knockout Tournament and was played every two years. The main goal was to generate funds for cricket in countries that didn’t have Test status.