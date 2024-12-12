'Rohit is Overweight...': Ex-SA Star Body Shames India Captain, Claims he is 'Flat-Track Bully'

Calling him a 'flat-track' bully, former South Africa legend Daryll Cullinan has body shamed India captain Rohit Sharma . This is not the first time Rohit has been labelled as a ‘flat-track bully’. He has often been labelled that way because of the runs he gets in the sub-continental conditions.

'Rohit doesn't like the short ball'

“Rohit is a flat-track bully. Let's look at his record outside of India. Every time he's been to South Africa, he doesn't like the short ball. He must come and lead from the front, especially after that convincing victory under Jasprit Bumrah .”

‘Look at Rohit, then at Virat’

"Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition for the hard grind of a four or five-match Test series," the former Proteas player opined.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rohit would be back to opening the batting during the third Test at Gabba. At No. 6 in Adelaide, Rohit registered low scores of three and six in his two outings.

Brisbane Weather Update

Going by the weather over the past few days, the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia may face rain interruptions. Rain during December is 'unusual' in Western Australia. Brisbane has now become the ‘wettest place in the whole of Queensland', according to Weatherzone. On Wednesday, the city received a rainfall of 75.8m.