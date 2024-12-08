Bayern Not Feeling Harry Kane's Absence As Jamal Musiala Scores Brace In 4-2 Win Over Heidenheim

German giants FC Bayern Munich jumped back to their winning ways despite Harry Kane not being a part of the playing XI as young star Jamal Musiala scored a brace in their 4-2 victory over Heidenheim. After their win against Heidenheim, Bayern Munich now hold a six point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Harry Kane missed the game due to a strain in his right hamstring and is expected to be back in action for the Bavarian giants soon.

Jamal Musiala Scores Brace As Bayern Munich Win 4-2

Jamal Musiala came off the bench and scored twice to help a Bayern Munich side without the injured Harry Kane beat Heidenheim 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern was playing its second full game without the top-scoring Kane since he strained his right hamstring in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Bayern then lost in the German Cup to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 without the England striker on Tuesday.

“We’ve had a difficult week,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “We created a lot of chances, but Heidenheim stayed in the game. It was a very good game for us, also considering the other results.”

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern ahead in the 18th minute with a goal from a corner kick, but the Bayern center back also helped the visitors level in the 50th when Mathias Honsak pounced on his bad pass with only goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to beat.

Kompany's Call To Bring Musiala On Does Wonders For Bayern

Kompany sent on Musiala for Thomas Mueller moments after Heidenheim made it 1-1 against the flow of play.

The Germany international put Bayern back in front in the 56th when he rifled a shot from just inside the area under goalkeeper Kevin Mueller.

Bayern looked ready to close out the relatively easy win when Leon Goretzka made it 3-1 in the 83rd.

But Niklas Dorsch scored a second goal for Heidenheim in the 85th to keep the result in doubt until Musiala struck again in injury time.

Musiala’s eight goals make him the top scoring midfielder in the competition. His goals were also his first at home this campaign.

“I’ve finally scored here in the (Allianz) Arena again. It feels good to celebrate with the fans,” he said.