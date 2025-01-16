Published 19:19 IST, January 16th 2025
Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?
Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC.
Two big names of the ISL will face off today as Mumbai City FC have travelled to New Delhi to take on Punjab FC in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both teams are currently in the middle of the ISL table with Punjab FC a bit towards the lower end of the table. Mumbai City FC are currently in sixth and as for Punjab FC they are in ninth place in the ISL standings. Both teams were winless in their previous matches with Punjab FC coming off a draw and Mumbai City coming off a loss. Both teams will be looking to get the three points.
Where will Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
When will Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC will be played on Thursday, 16th January at 7:30 PM IST.
How do I watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?
The Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live broadcasted in India on Sports 18.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming in India?
Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming in India on Jio Cinema.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming in USA?
Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming in USA on OneFootball.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming in UK?
Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match on One Football.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming on OneFootball.
