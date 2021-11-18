5 players with the best balls per six ratio in T20 World Cup
Image: AP
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has hit sixes in every 10.14 balls he faced in the tournament. In the process, he struck a total of seven sixes.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is the fourth-placed player in the list with a balls/six ratio of 7.25. He hit a total of six sixes during the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP
England allrounder Liam Livingstone finds himself third in the list with a balls/six ratio of 7.25. He hit a total of four sixes in the T20 WC.
Image: AP
Veteran Pakistan cricketer finds himself at the second with a balls/six ratio of 6.88, having hit a total of eight sixes in the tournament.
Image: AP
Pakistan batter Asif Ali finds himself at the top of the list with a balls/six ratio of 3.43. He hit a total of seven sixes in the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP