Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's rumoured wedding, divas who wore Sabyasachi lehenga on their D-day
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Priyanka Chopra chose to wear a customised bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi at her wedding with Nick Jonas.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Anushka Sharma opted for a pink coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee as she tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in a fairytale ceremony in Italy.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Katrina Kaif also became a Sabyasachi bride as she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2022.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in a red and golden bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bipasha Basu looked breathtaking in her dream wedding outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Patralekhaa wore a red saree and customised veil by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial