Obscene Video Scandal: Several groups on Monday held protests in Karnataka demanding the immediate arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreds of women. Congress workers -- with women members joining in large numbers -- took to the streets in Hubballi, Hassan and Bengaluru, among other places, seeking action against the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna, has reportedly left the country. R Kannada got exclusive details of how Prajwal left India for Frankfurt (Germany). Prajwal Revanna was last spotted during voting in Hassan on April 26.