×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 29, 2024 at 4:37 PM IST

Obscene Video Row: Prajwal Revanna Leaves Country

Obscene Video Scandal: Several groups on Monday held protests in Karnataka demanding the immediate arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreds of women. Congress workers -- with women members joining in large numbers -- took to the streets in Hubballi, Hassan and Bengaluru, among other places, seeking action against the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna, has reportedly left the country. R Kannada got exclusive details of how Prajwal left India for Frankfurt (Germany). Prajwal Revanna was last spotted during voting in Hassan on April 26. 

Published April 29th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Obscene Video Row: Prajwal Revanna Leaves Country

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

prajwal revanna

Prajwal Revanna Has Fled?

an hour ago
Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia.

Protests in US Uni

3 hours ago
Homes Damaged, Trees Uprooted as Tornadoes Cause Damage in Nebraska and Iowa

Oklaho Tornadoes

3 hours ago
Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine

Russia Attacks On Ukraine

19 hours ago
End To Violence Against Women

Protest Against Violence

19 hours ago
Cache Of Drugs Seized

Drugs Apprehended

19 hours ago
Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan

Pakistan's Hinglaj Yatra

20 hours ago
PM Modi's 'Thappad' Jibe

PM Modi's 'thappad' jibe

20 hours ago
Protests In Tel Aviv

Protests In Tel Aviv

a day ago
Tornadoes Hammer Parts Of Nebraska

Tornado In Ohama

a day ago
Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh missing

2 days ago
US Drone Attacked

Houthis shoot US drone

2 days ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison

Jeremy Cooper Avoids Jail

2 days ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs

Tornado Tears Through US

2 days ago
Harish Salve

Harish Salve

2 days ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
prajwal revanna
Obscene Video Row: Prajwal Revanna Leaves Country
Videosan hour ago
Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia.
Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters Encampment Continues At Columbia Uni
Videos3 hours ago
Homes Damaged, Trees Uprooted as Tornadoes Cause Damage in Nebraska and Iowa
State Of Emergency Declared As Tornadoes Kill At Least 4 In Oklahoma
Videos3 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

prajwal revanna
08:43
Obscene Video Row: Prajwal Revanna Leaves Country
Videosan hour ago
Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia.
04:58
Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters Encampment Continues At Columbia Uni
Videos3 hours ago
Homes Damaged, Trees Uprooted as Tornadoes Cause Damage in Nebraska and Iowa
03:10
State Of Emergency Declared As Tornadoes Kill At Least 4 In Oklahoma
Videos3 hours ago
Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine
03:52
Russia Attack Ukraine As They Target Each Other's Energy Facilities
Videos19 hours ago
End To Violence Against Women
04:11
Australian PM Albanese Joins In To Demand End To Violence Against Women
Videos19 hours ago
Cache Of Drugs Seized
04:02
Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 602 Cr Seized In Gujarat
Videos19 hours ago
Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
03:03
Hindu devotees climb hundreds of stairs during Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
Videos20 hours ago
PM Modi's 'Thappad' Jibe
04:25
PM Modi's 'thappad' jibe at opposition over EVM issue | Karnataka
Videos20 hours ago
Protests In Tel Aviv
04:17
Thousands In Tel Aviv Demand Netanyahu's Resignation
Videosa day ago
Tornadoes Hammer Parts Of Nebraska
00:00
Residents Begin Going Through Rubble After Tornadoes Hammers Ohama
Videosa day ago
Gurucharan Singh
04:02
Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days
Videos2 days ago
US Drone Attacked
03:43
Houthi rebels shoot down US reaper drone, release footage of attack
Videos2 days ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
03:45
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videos2 days ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs
03:33
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
Videos2 days ago
Harish Salve
00:00
EXCLUSIVE: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On EVM Issue
Videos2 days ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma
00:00
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Bring Sharia Law In India: Himanta Biswa
Videos2 days ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.
36:31
Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Arnab on Lok Sabha polls
Videos3 days ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition
09:14
PM Modi gets huge welcome in Malda, 'Will be Bengal's son in next birth'
Videos3 days ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
03:08
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
Videos3 days ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
05:18
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
Videos3 days ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
03:48
Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
Videos3 days ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats
03:04
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins
Videos3 days ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
03:05
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videos4 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
05:19
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos4 days ago
Whatsapp logo