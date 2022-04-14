Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's wedding, Bollywood couples who tied the knot at their homes
Image: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm
Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar ditched the lavish ceremonies and tied the knot at the actor's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.
Image: Instagram/@farouakhtar
Dia Mirza and Aditya Rekhi had an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence in February 2021.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a lavish wedding at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the attendance of their families at their previous Mumbai residence.
Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding was also a low-key affair as the couple got married at Sharmila Tagore's Mumbai residence.
Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi
Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani also tied the knot at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in a private ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor