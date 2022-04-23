Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Anne Hathway: Stars expected to grace Cannes 2022 red carpet

Actor Tom Cruise will be present for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, in which he takes over the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, 36 years after the first cult opus.
Ever since her debut appearance in the event to promote her 2002 movie Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a constant at the global red carpet event. So naturally, there’s a lot of buzz around her appearance this year.
Actor Kristen Stewart will join the seaside town of the Côte d’Azur for “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg. The interpreter of Bella in the Twilight saga shares the poster with the French Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.
Actor Anne Hathway's Armageddon Time, by James Gray, will be a strong competition at the film festival.
James Gray also called on Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who last February received an Honorary Cesar from the hands of Isabelle Huppert at the 47th Cesar Ceremony.
Squid Game alum, Jung-Jae Lee, will come to defend his first feature film, called “Hunt” and screened in Midnight sessions. It is a spy film set in the 1980s, in which Jung-Jae Lee also plays the leading role.
Narnia fame British actorTilda Swinton plays in the feature film “Three thousand years waiting for you”, by George Miller.
Veteran actor is also expected to attend the red carpet for his autobiographical drama, in which the filmmaker recounts his years at Kew-Forest School, where Donald Trump also studied, is also made up of Robert de Niro.
