Alia-Ranbir's romance in 'Brahmastra's 'Kesariya' is straight out of a fairytale: See
Image: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji confirmed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with the film's song 'Kesariya.'
Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji
The short clip, that featured Alia and Ranbir's love, is straight out of a fairytale.
Image: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm
While Alia wore a yellow coloured crop top on a long skirt, Ranbir looked dapper in a red shirt and blue jeans.
Image: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm
The song rightly captured the couple's love for each other as they roamed around the streets of Banaras.
Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor showed off his romantic side in the song as he sang for Alia Bhatt.
Image: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm
With the song, the upcoming film's team wished Ranbir and Alia the best for starting a new chapter in their lives.
Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji
Ayan Mukerji penned a beautiful note for his "closest and dearest people in the world" along with the song. Alia Bhatt was seemingly moved by his note as she reacted with a series of heart emojis.
Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji