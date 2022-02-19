Anil Kapoor hops on to bicycle, plays snooker & badminton in new pics from outdoor shoot
On Saturday, February 19, evergreen actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of his latest fitness activities.
Here, the Ram Lakhan actor can be seen playing badminton. Playing this sport increases one's agility and the best thing about badminton is that it's a total body workout.
Along with badminton, Anil Kapoor also did some cardio as he hopped on a bicycle for a ride.
Anil Kapoor's fitness activities also included a fun snooker time.
Donning a black t-shirt and orange shorts, Anil Kapoor is the perfect example of 'ageing like a fine wine.'
Here, the star can be seen concentrating on his game as he prepares himself to take a shot.
Looks like Anil Kapoor also had a petite photobomber while clicking the pictures.
