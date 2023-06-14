Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 14 ,2023
Australia batters dominate latest ICC Test rankings
Image: AP
Marnus Labuschagne continues to lead the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with 903 rating points.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
After smashing his 31st Test century in the ICC WTC final against India, Smith jumped to second in the Test batting rankings and now has 885 points.
Image: AP
Courtesy of his 163-run knock against India, Travis Head jumped three places to reach the third spot in the ICC Test batting rankings with 884 rating points.
Image: AP
Kane Williamson got demoted from second to fourth and now has 883 rating points to his credit.
Image: AP
Babar Azam is fifth in the list as of June 12 with 863 rating points.
Image: AP
Former England captain Joe Root is sixth in the rankings with 861 points.
Image: AP
