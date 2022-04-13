Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's skincare regime revealed: Here's the secret of her glowing skin
Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Just ahead of her wedding day, here we have curated everything that you need to know about her beauty secrets and skincare regime.
Alia Bhatt's skincare regime is easy to follow and includes simple products like moisturizer and sunscreen, as detailed in her YouTube video.
In the first step, Alia usually sprays a prep prime fix on her face to smoothen her skin before applying makeup.
In the next step, Alia uses a face massager to get rid of the puffiness of her skin, which can be caused by various factors including water retention.
The third step includes taking care of the skin below her eyes, as she applies some eye cream on her face.
After application of eye cream, Alia uses Watermelon Glow Niacinamide dew drops, which according to her, is the trick to keep one's skin ever-glowing.
The last step includes the application of moisturizer on the face to keep her skin soft and hydrated.
