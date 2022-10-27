Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 27 ,2022
Chahal in? Pandya out? How India's Playing XI could look like against Netherlands?
Image: AP/bcci.tv
Team India is expected to continue opening the innings with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who scored four runs each in the previous T20 WC game against Pakistan.
Image: bcci.tv
Virat Kohli will continue batting at no. 3 for India, after his match-winning 82* against Pakistan.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to continue as the no. 4 batter, after a short outing against Pakistan.
Image: bcci.tv
Dinesh Karthik is India's first-choice wicket-keeper and is expected to rise to the occasion against Netherlands.
Image: bcci.tv
Pandya contributed with 3 wickets and a 113-run stand with Kohli against Pakistan. He might be rested for the Netherlands match.
Image: AP
Axar Patel is a key allrounder for India and is likely to retain his place in the XI.
Image: bcci.tv
Yuzvendra Chahal can come in as a replacement if Hardik Pandya is rested for the match against the Netherlands.
Image: bcci.tv
Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will constitute India's pace bowling line-up against Netherlands.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
R Ashwin is also expected to retain his place in the XI, after his match-winning effort in the last game.
Image: AP
