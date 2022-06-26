From Nothing Phone (1) to Asus ROG Phone 6: Smartphone launches in July (2022)
Image: Unsplash
IQOO 10 Pro is expected to arrive in July. It could be the first smartphone to support 200W fast charging.
Image: IQOO
The Realme GT 2 Master Edition could be the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphone in India.
Image: Realme
The OnePlus Nord 2T has already been launched in Europe and will arrive in India next month.
Image: OnePlus
Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also expected to come out sometime in July.
Image: Xiaomi
Asus has already annoucned its global launch event on July 5.
Image: Asus
Nothing Phone (1) launch is set to take place on July 12, 2022.
Image: Nothing