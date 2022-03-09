From Sara Ali Khan to Dia Mirza; Bollywood Divas who are avid nature lovers
Actor Dia Mirza is very active when it comes to championing environmental reforms and supporting multiple initiatives. The former beauty queen never shies away from expressing her love for nature.
Image: Instagram@diamirzaofficial
Kangana often shares pictures that clearly indicates her love for nature. From planting saplings in her hometown to sun-soaked pictures, Kangana's Instagram is full of such images.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
Anushka Sharma often treats her fans with some of her stunning pictures where she is seen enjoying some quality time in nature's lap.
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma
Alia Bhatt's Instagram is full of pictures that prove the actor's love for nature.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Actor Sara Ali Khan's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers as the actor is often seen enjoying the beauties of nature.
Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Ananya Panday is often seen sharing pictures that have a beautiful scenic backdrop of forests, oceans, rivers etc.
Image: Instagram@ananyapanday