'House Of The Dragons' to 'Sandman', upcoming fantasy series & film based on books
Image: Instagram/@thesandmannetflixtv
'Ninth House' is an upcoming paranormal series based on Leigh Bardugo's best selling novel of the same name.
Image: Instagram/@ninthhouseofficial
'The Sandman' is an upcoming fantasy series based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.
Image: Instagram/@thesandmannetflixtv
'Children Of Blood and Bone' is a young adult fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi that will soon be adapted into a movie.
Image: Instagram/@childrenofbloodandbonel
'The Lord of the Rings' TV adaptation is based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novels of the same name. The series will take place before the events of the novel and films.
Image: Instagram/@the.lord.of.the.rings.official
'House of the Dragon' is a prequel to the hit HBO series 'Game Of Thrones' and is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel 'Fire & Blood'.
Image: Twitter/@HouseofDragon
'Percy Jackson' TV series adaptation based on Rick Riordan's novel is in development for Disney+. The novels were earlier adapted into movies but failed to impress the audience.
Image: Instagram/@percyjacksonmovie