Jeremy Renner & Co dazzle on red carpet as they launch 'Hawkeye' ahead of premiere
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Jeremy Renner arrived in style at the launch event in Los Angeles. He plays the titular character, Hawkeye, also known by the alias Clint Barton, an ex-Avenger, skilled archer and an agent of SHIELD.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Hailee Steinfeld plays the role of Kate Bishop, who is being groomed by Barton, impressed by her turning into Ronin, to become a Hawkeye.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Alaqua Cox plays the role of Maya Lopez aka Echo, a hearing-impaired character blessed with powers to imitate movements of others.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Vera Farmiga plays the role of Eleanor Bishop, who is Kate aka Hailee Seinfeld's mother.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Tony Dalton plays Jack Duquesne, who is a mentor for Clint Barton when he is starting out.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Fra Fee plays the role of a mercenary named Kazi in the series.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Not much is aware about Brian d'Arcy James' role yet and there could be surprises in store when the series arrives online.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Rhys Thomas is one of the directors of 'Hawkeye' and is also one of the executive producers on the venture.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
Bert and Bertie, whose real names are Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, are also among of the directors of the series.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
The team of 'Hawkeye' posed in style and were all smiles at the event. The series is streaming on Disney+ from November 24.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios