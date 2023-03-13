Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 13 ,2023
Meet Bomman-Bellie, the couple who inspired Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Bomman and Bellie are the centres of The Elephant Whisperers, who have dedicated their lives to taking care of orphaned baby elephants Raghu and Ammu.
The couple belongs to the Kattunayakar Tribe, which is a forest community situated in the Mudumalai National Park.
Bellie initially feared wild animals, but slowly overcame it after the couple started taking care of Raghu.
It was in 2017 when Bomman and Bellie took Raghu under their care, who was one and a half years old and was injured by dog bites.
The Elephant Whisperers made history by becoming the first Indian production to win Best Documentary Short Film at the 2023 Oscars.
