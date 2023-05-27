Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 27 ,2023
Most wickets in Powerplay in an IPL season
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 2/41 in 3 overs as GT defeated MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 to advance into the summit clash.
Image: AP
Shami holds the prestigious purple cap with 28 wickets in 16 games, ahead of the CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final.
Image: AP
However, Shami leads a list of elite bowlers to take the most wickets in a season in the history of IPL’s running.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami has registered 17 wickets in 16 games so far during the powerplay overs in IPL 2023, which is the most by any bowler in IPL history.
Image: AP
Trent Boult dismissed batsmen 16 times in the powerplay for Mumbai Indians during the 2020 season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Another former MI bowler, Mitchell Johnson also took 16 wickets in the powerplay during the 2013 IPL season. MI lifted their first IPL trophy this year.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Dhawal Kulkarni also features in the list, courtesy of his tally of 16 wickets for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016.
Image: IPL/BCCI
