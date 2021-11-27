Omicron variant sparks global fears: Nations step up measures to contain new COVID threat
Image: Unsplash
"The new COVID19 virus variant - Omicron - has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. This is why we need to speed up our efforts to deliver on #VaccinEquity ASAP and protect the most vulnerable everywhere." - WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Image: AP
Stating that there is not much information available regarding the variant yet, World Health Organisation official Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, during a press conference, confirmed that the variant has a large number of mutations.
Image: WHO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials today to discuss the country's COVID-19 situation amid Omicron COVID variant scare, asked to progress vaccination drive.
Image: PTI
The Health Ministry has ordered rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.
Image: PTI
The Ministry of External Affairs called matters concerning 'Omicron' a "developing story" while yesterday it was confirmed that that there are no cases of the variant in India.
Image: PTI
India, US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, EU nations and Japan have announced a travel ban to and from South Africa. WTO postponed its conference of government ministers after Switzerland instated new travel bans.
Image: Shutterstock
Pfizer co-manufacturer BioNTech have stated that it can tweak and launch a new updated version of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in just about 100 days if the newly detected 'Omicron' variant spreading in southern Africa is capable of evading the jabs’ protection and the immunity.
Image: AP