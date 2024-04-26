Videos
Published Apr 26, 2024 at 10:04 AM IST
Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
For the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission is taking adequate measures in Manipur’s Ukhrul for the smooth polling. Polling parties were seen making final preparations before departing for their designated polling booths. A total of 857 polling stations, 87 companies of paramilitary forces, and more than 4000 state police have been deployed in Outer Manipur.
Published April 26th, 2024 at 10:04 IST
