Priyanka Chopra to Jennifer Lawrence: Hollywood actors who recently embraced motherhood
Image: Twitter/@moviedob826, Instagram/@priyankachopra
Olivia Munn welcomed Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney into the world with John Mulaney in November 2021 and will celebrate her first mother's day as a mom on May 8.
Image: Instagram/@oliviamunn
Popular singer Halsey often shares glimpses of her life with her 10-month-old son Ender, whom she shares with her partner Alev Aydin.
Image: Instagram/@iamhalsey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into the world via surrogacy in January 2022.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Singer Jennifer Wayne will enjoy her very first mother's day after welcoming her daughter, Lily Maria Moody into the world in April 2022 with her husband Austin Moody.
Image: Instagram/@jenniferwayne
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their child into the world and 'The Hunger Games' star will celebrate the special day for the first time as a mom.
Image: Twitter/@moviedob826
The Misfits' actor Jamie Chung welcomes twin boys in October 2021 with her husband and actor Bryan Greenberg.
Image: Instagram/@bryangreenberg