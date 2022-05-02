Realme GT Neo 3 to go on sale in India soon: Check specifications and price here
Image: Realme
The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Realme
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Dimensity 8100 5G processor.
Image: Realme
The smartphone has three cameras on the rear panel - a 50MP lens, a 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.
Image: Realme
The right panel of the smartphone has a power button and the left panel of the smartphone has two volume rockers.
Image: Realme
Realme divides the battery into two halves to facilitate fast charging up to 150W via a USB-C port.
Image: Realme
The smartphone comes in two models - Realme GT Neo 3 with 80W charging starts from Rs. 36,999. The model with 150W charging comes at Rs. 42,999.
Image: Realme