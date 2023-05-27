Aryan Suraj
May 27 ,2023
Shubman Gill seizes the Orange cap
Image- BCCI
The Orange Cap, currently known as the Aramco Orange cap is presented to the leading run scorer in the IPL.
Image: IPL
Let's take a look at the players who are vying for the Orange Cap's Top 5 list.
Image-IPL
5. Devon Conway of CSK has 625 runs out of 14 innings with a strike rate of 137.06.
Image- Twitter (@D_Conway88)
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals has 625 runs out of 14 innings with a strike rate of 163.61.
Image-BCCI
3. Virat Kohli of RCB has scored 639 runs out of 14 innings with a strike rate of 139.82.
Image- AP
2. Faf du Plessis from RCB is the runner-up of the orange cap after scoring 730 run in 14 innings with a strike rate of 153.68.
Image- BCCI
1. Shubman Gill of the Gujarat Titans tops the list for the most runs scored in the IPL 2023. He has scored 851 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 156.43.
Image- BCCI
