Dec 01 ,2022
Steve Smith fastest to 29 Test tons after Bradman and Tendulkar; Check full list
Image: AP
Steve Smith took 155 Test innings to register his 29th Test ton, which is the third fastest after Australian legend Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar.
The legendary Don Bradman took only 79 innings to register 29 Test hundreds for Australia.
Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter
Team India stalwart Sachin Tendulkar amassed the feat in only 148 innings.
Image: BCCI
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden took 166 Test innings to register 29 Test centuries.
Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar previously also claimed the feat in 168 Test innings.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Australian cricket stalwart Ricky Ponting took 169 innings to reach 29 centuries in Test cricket.
Image: AP
Younis Khan of Pakistan claimed the achievement in 174 innings.
Image: AP
Meanwhile, Caribbean legend Brain Lara took 203 innings to smash 29 Test centuries.
Image: AP
