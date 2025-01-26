Italy Resumes Migrant Transfers to Albania with 49 on Navy Vessel

Rome: An Italian navy vessel, the Cassiopea, recently rescued 49 migrants during its patrols in the Mediterranean. The migrants are being transferred to new processing centers in Albania, according to a statement from Italy's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

This marks the third attempt to process adult male migrants in Albania under a controversial scheme initiated in October. The previous two transfers were halted due to legal challenges.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that 53 other migrants “spontaneously presented their passports" after they were told that this would avoid their transfer to Albania. Where the nationality is confirmed, processing generally takes less time as people who are determined by Italy to be ineligible to apply for asylum in the European Union are repatriated via a fast-track procedure.

Italian judges refused to validate the detention of the first two small groups after they were taken to the Albanian reception and detention centres, built under a contentious agreement between Rome and Tirana.

Their cases have been referred to the European Court of Justice, which had earlier established that asylum applicants could not undergo a fast-track procedure that could lead to repatriation if their country of provenance was not deemed completely safe.

The European court hearing on the case is scheduled for February 25.

Italian Premier Giogia Meloni's government had vowed to reactivate the two centres in Albania that have remained dormant following the Italian courts' decisions.

The premier's position was partially backed by a ruling in late December by Italy's highest court, which said Italian judges could not substitute for government policy in deciding which countries are safe for repatriation of migrants whose asylum requests are rejected.

The decision does allow lower courts to make such determinations on a case-by-case basis, short of setting overall policy.

Italy has earmarked 650 million euros (USD 675 million) to run the centres over five years. They opened in October ready to accept up to 3,000 male migrants a month picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters.

Human rights groups and non-governmental organisations active in the Mediterranean have slammed the agreement as a dangerous precedent that conflicts with international laws.

Meloni has repeatedly stressed that plans to process migrants outside EU borders in Albania had received strong backing from other European leaders.