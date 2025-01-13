Indian Army Deploys Indigenous Vehicles to Lebanon, Strengthening UN Peacekeeping Operations

New Delhi, India - In a notable move towards promoting indigenous manufacturing and bolstering operational efficiency, the Indian Army has announced the deployment of 62 Indian-made vehicles by its contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The fleet includes High Mobility Troop Carriage Vehicles, Utility Vehicles (1 Ton and 2.5 Ton), Medium and Light Ambulances, Fuel Bowsers, and Recovery Vehicles, signalling a significant milestone in India's commitment to self-reliance and global peacekeeping efforts.

Until now, the Indian battalion in UNIFIL relied on vehicles supplied by the UN, sourced from various nations. The introduction of these "Made-in-India" platforms marks a turning point, enabling the contingent to operate using robust and domestically manufactured vehicles. This shift underscores India’s growing capabilities in defence production and its ability to provide state-of-the-art equipment tailored to the needs of its armed forces.

"The induction of these vehicles showcases India’s commitment to self-reliance and positions the nation as a leader in peacekeeping missions globally," the Indian Army noted in an official statement.

UNIFIL's Role and India's Contribution

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in a volatile region, primarily supporting the cessation of hostilities and the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Recently, UNIFIL assisted in redeploying the Lebanese Army to positions in southwest Lebanon following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In a post on X, UNIFIL commended the efforts of peacekeepers in maintaining calm in the region, stating, "Peacekeepers will continue to support the cessation of hostilities and full implementation of resolution 1701 as the path to peace."

India has consistently been a prominent contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, with thousands of personnel serving in conflict zones across the globe. The deployment of indigenous vehicles not only strengthens India's operational readiness but also reflects its commitment to supporting UN mandates with superior infrastructure.

Indian Leadership in UN Peacekeeping

The announcement comes as Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, visited the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in Delhi. During his visit, he was briefed on the deployment of Indian Army personnel in UN missions and the advanced training provided to peacekeepers.

"Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, visited the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in Delhi today, wherein he was briefed on the deployment of the Indian Army in UN Peacekeeping Missions & training of Indian Army's peacekeepers. The Ambassador appreciated CUNPK's vision of delivering top-tier training to peacekeepers and the pivotal role of the Indian Army in global peacekeeping."

Advancing Indigenous Capabilities

This deployment is a testament to India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities. The vehicles, designed and produced domestically, are tailored to meet the diverse requirements of UN operations. These platforms not only enhance the efficiency and mobility of Indian contingents but also reinforce India’s standing as a reliable contributor to global peace and stability.