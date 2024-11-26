India’s Submarine Evolution: The Rs 45,000-Crore Investment in Maritime Defence

It can be safely assumed that our first SSN would have a much higher indigenous content. The SSN project will not only prove to be a game-changer for India in the maritime security sphere. It will also stand out as a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat and India’s maritime resurgence.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta is a former Commander-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command with 38 years of experience, more than 15 of which have been in senior/apex leadership positions. He is a recipient of PVSM, AVSM, YSM, and VSM and retired on 31 July 2023.