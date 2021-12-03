'Punjab's Gun Culture Precedes Sidhu Moose Wala': Congress Defends Singer's Induction

Defending Sidhu Moose Wala's induction into Congress, Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring opined that the singer hadn't committed any crime. Moose Wala has been booked by the Punjab Police in multiple cases pertaining to the promotion of violence and gun culture through his songs, firing an AK-47 rifle at the Badbar police firing range during the lockdown etc. In fact, former CM Amarinder Singh had expressed deep concern over the propagation of gun culture in Punjabi songs and affirmed that no leniency will be shown towards singers who lure innocent youths on the path of violence.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Raja Warring remarked, "I know that a case was registered on the basis of a video. The verdict on whether the video is fake or genuine is yet to come out. Was it an AK-47 or not? People might allege that I am brandishing a pistol even if it is a toy. The investigation in the FIR on the viral video was completed and a charge sheet was submitted in the court. Now the court will have to decide on the matter. I don't think that Sidhu Moose Wala committed any crime."

"I don't promote gun culture in Punjab at all. Before Sidhu Moose Wala to be honest, there was a gun culture in Punjab already. Even some politicians, press people, those who don't have any threat and even professors have a gun. It hasn't happened today. This has been going on since a long time," he added.

The Punjab Minister elaborated, "Sidhu Moose Wala doesn't promote gun culture. But he sings songs related to guns. When he sings something like this, his song is heard even more. Any person whether it is a single, restaurateur, doctor reacts to the demand of people. This gun culture is not good. I don't want to encourage it. But many people like it."

BJP mocks Congress

Earlier in the day, Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party in the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu and other leaders. This assumes significance ahead of the Punjab polls which are due early next year. Describing Moose Wala as "passionate and talented", Channi exuded confidence in his spreading the message of the party at the grassroots level. Dismissing the fact that the singer is facing many charges, the Punjab Congress president defended him and asserted that "every second person is facing a case in Punjab".

Reacting to this development, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa opined, "He is also an unguided missile. Sometimes he talks about assault rifles, sometimes firing bullets and not firing bullets. I want to tell Congress that while you have inducted him, keep him away from the TV mike. The closer he is to the TV mic, the more he will destroy Congress."

Image: Twitter/ANI