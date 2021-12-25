Will Harbhajan Singh Join Politics? Legendary Spinner Reveals A Day After His Retirement

Confirming that he has received offers from political parties, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did not deny plans of joining politics. In a statement, the cricketer who recently retired from his cricket career said that he will soon reveal his plans of joining any political party. The speculations regarding his political career started after the Turbanator met with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and later announced retirement.

Harbhajan Singh on joining politics:

"I have not decided my future plans yet. If people are identifying me today, it is only because of cricket. I have received many offers from political parties. I will reveal my future plans if I am going to any political party. So far, there are no such plans. If I go to a political party, I will need your support," added Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji.

Further speaking on the matter, Bhajji added that politics is a 'demanding job' and he doesn't want to do it 'half heartedly'. 'Will prepare myself first if I go to that direction,' mentioned the former cricketer.

Harbhajan Singh's retirement

On Friday, December 24, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced retirement and bid adieu to all forms of competitive cricket. The 41-year-old took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is in his International career and was a part of the squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He also picked up 150 wickets in 163 IPL matches across 13 seasons playing for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote taking to his social media handle.

Harbhajan Singh says he wants to give back to society

Earlier, when questions were raised on his political debut, Singh had added that he is not averse to joining politics but would like to put in a lot of thought before taking a final decision on such a move.

"Frankly speaking, I don't know what's in store for me. I just want couple of days to figure out in which direction I would like to move. Yes, I want to give back to society," Harbhajan told PTI in an interview when asked about his future plans.

Image: HarbhajanSingh/YouTube