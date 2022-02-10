Wooing Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on Thursday, touted that Muslim women had praised his govt for abolishing the Triple talaq. Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi said that BJP enjoyed massive support among Muslim women, asserting that a Yogi govt was 'necessary' for the welfare of Muslim women. Phase-1 polling for 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Results for the 7-phase polls will be declared on March 10.

PM Modi woos Muslim women

"Every sector has opened for women today. Muslim sisters know our good intentions. We made law against triple talaq and Muslim sisters free now. Muslim women praised BJP govt," said PM Modi. Saharanpur is scheduled to go to polls on February 14.

Lashing out at Opposition, he added, "Those dealing in vote banks were worried that even their sisters were supporting modi. They could not digest the support Muslim women were giving to Modi. They want muslim women to be behind. But we are with all Muslim women and Yogi's govt important to secure and protect Muslim women".

The Prime Minister's comment on Muslim women comes amid the raging Hijab row in Karnataka where the BJP govt is facing massive protests both for and against Hijabs. A govt college in Udipi banned Muslim students from entering its campus in Hijabs, triggering massive statewide protests of Hijabs and saffron shawls. The matter is being heard by a 3-judge High court bench and the govt has closed all colleges and schools in Karnataka to avoid law and order breakdown.

UP Phase-1 voting

As of 11 AM, voter turnout for Phase-1 Uttar Pradesh polls stood at 20.03%. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase covers the Jat-dominated belt of Western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws in the national capital. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal. In 2022, RLD has tied up with SP and is contesting on 100 seats across UP.

