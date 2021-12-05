SP Workers Clash With Police In UP's Chandauli Amid CM Adityanath's Public Rally

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers clashed with police in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday after they were stopped en route to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme where they planned to hand the UP chief minister leaflets on various issues.

Several party workers, including SP MLAs and former MPs, were marching to Ramgarh, protesting against a shortage of manure in the district, non-procurement of paddy, and demanding the repair of potholes when the incident happened. Police were already present on the route between Chahaniya and Ramgarh. Soon a fierce tussle between Anirudha Singh, CO Sakaldiha, and SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav ensued that prompted other SP workers to push the police team. Police had to resort to a baton charge to control the situation from escalating further.

Speaking to the media, Chandauli SP Ankur Aggarwal said, "There was a program of CM in Chanduali, the SP workers wanted to give the leaflet to the CM. It was informed to them earlier that they should do this in a peaceful way, but they did some movement. Rhey were away from the function venue. When police tried to stop them, they tried to push the police after which the whole scuffle happened. They hadn't taken permission." "Police asked them to move peacefully but they didn't follow the instruction. An investigation will take place. Action will be taken against all who tried to disturb the peaceful function," SP Aggarwal added.

UP Assembly polls 2022

As the race to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh's Assembly polls intensifies, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is fighting under the leadership of the incumbent chief minister, Yogi Adityanath.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, and is in talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, on the other hand, has announced that her party will fight polls alone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and ally with Akali Dal in Punjab.

Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state, eyeing its solo return.