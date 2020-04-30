Rishi Kapoor No More: Veteran Actor Also A Class Dad When Working With Son Ranbir's Beaus

India was barely recovering from the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death brought another blow to the Indian film industry. The legendary actor passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia for almost two years. The actor was known for his great on-screen presence and his several romantic movies in the 70s and 80s. Rishi Kapoor's death is being mourned by the whole film fraternity and condolences are pouring in for the Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor was one among the greatest actors produced by the film industry's Kapoor clan. He is succeeded in films by his son, Ranbir Kapoor. Through his numerous speeches, it was evident how proud the late Rishi Kapoor was of his son. And co-incidentally he had also worked with all of Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured and confirmed love interests.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on the sets of their movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. And co-incidentally, Deepika had also appeared in Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali which starred Rishi Kapoor although the actors did not share screen space. Currently, they were supposed to work on the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern. Rishi Kapoor was supposed the essay the role of Robert De Niro in the movie before his untimely demise.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating after meeting on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. But even before meeting Ranbir, Katrina Kaif had worked with Rishi Kapoor in Namastey London which released in 2007. In the movie, Rishi Kapoor essayed the role of Katrina's father. Other than that, Rishi Kapoor also shared screen-space with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hain Jaan for a cameo role. He played the role of Neetu Kapoor's second husband and while Neetu played the role of Katrina's mother. Despite, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's split, the latter used to maintain a cordial relationship with Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt

After his breakup with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir is now dating actor Alia Bhatt. However, before these two actors started dating, Alia worked with Rishi Kapoor in her debut movie, Student of the Year. Alia was one of the three important characters in the movie while Rishi Kapoor played the role of the eccentric principal. They also worked together in the movie Kapoor and Sons where Alia Bhatt played the role of Sidharth Malhotra's on-screen love interest. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, featured in the role of the adorable grandad of the Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 at Mumbai's Sir N.H. hospital. His last rites are to be performed at the Chandwani crematorium. A statement released by his family said,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

