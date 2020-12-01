Daily Ent Recap Dec 1: Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers Protests & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut’s comment on farmers to pregnant Anushka Sharma’s yoga asanas, many celebrities made headlines on December 1. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Pregnant Anushka Sharma's yoga asans stuns fans

Anushka Sharma has been indulging in prenatal yoga to keep herself and her baby healthy. She posted a picture of her doing the Shirshasana with the help of husband Virat Kohli. Many celebrities have appreciated Anushka’s healthy habit of practising yoga.

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to say that everyone is taking undue advantage of the farmer’s protests after a video of actor Deep Sidhu talking at the protests has gone viral. Many celebrities have slammed Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers as well. Her comment did not sit well with Himanshi Khurana, Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk.

Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang... https://t.co/e3xrt1IcVP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

Aditya Narayan’s wedding

Aditya Narayan’s wedding day is here. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Aditya’s baarat has reached the singer’s place and are ready to depart for the bride Shweta Agarwal’s place. Aditya Narayan's wedding will take place in a temple in the presence of 50 guests. According to a report by India.com, Udit Narayan has extended the wedding invitation to PM Modi, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra, to name a few.

Swiggy’s tweet on bhakt education

Food delivery service Swiggy is facing a lot of backlash on Twitter for their tweet on Bhakt education. A parody account of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that they had an argument with a right-winged person on the current farmer’s protests and said that they can always order from Swiggy. To this, Swiggy replied that they cannot refund education. This has led to the hashtag #BoycottSwiggy to trend on Twitter.

Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over farmers protest.



He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy.



He won. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) November 30, 2020

sorry, we can't refund education 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 30, 2020

Rahul Roy shifted out of ICU after suffering from brain stroke

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on November 30 while he was shooting for his upcoming film in LAC- Live The Battle. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. He was first taken to a hospital in Srinagar and later shifted to an ICU in Mumbai. Giving an update on Rahul Roy, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani said that he has been shifted out of the ICU now.

Payal Ghosh’s Twitter

Payal Ghosh’s Twitter is one of the most controversial social media handles. Recently, she updated her followers that she has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award. But she was trolled by Twitterati as it was not clear in which category she won the award. Ghosh revealed that she couldn't attend the ceremony on November 26 and shared the pictures of the trophy that came to her residence.

Hv lost years fighting it or else would have done much more films.



Lost years fighting for the truth but I have some great things lined up. So do your research and then vomit on twitter. https://t.co/tlLCP9MHJZ — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 30, 2020

