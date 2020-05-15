Kajol Has Worked Only Once With These Prominent Filmmakers In Bollywood; See Here

Kajol has worked on some of the most popular films in Bollywood like Fanaa, Gupt, Dilwale, Tanhaji, among others. Kajol's movies have not only entertained the masses but have also left a deep impact on them. While there are some directors and filmmakers that Kajol has worked with repeatedly, there are also some with whom she has worked only once. Listed below are some of the prominent filmmakers with whom Kajol has only worked once.

Prominent filmmakers with whom Kajol has only worked once

Gupt - Rajiv Rai

The thriller and drama-filled movie of 1997 made quite some news at its time. The film is directed by Rajiv Rai. The movie stars Kajol, Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Prem Chopra. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. The movie's music and scenes make it a special one.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai - Satish Kaushik

This is another rare film of Kajol. She worked with director Satish Kaushik on this one. The film stars Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor. The 1999 film was hugely popular and remains to be a favourite one of many Kajol fans.

Dilwale - Rohit Shetty

This is another popular film of Kajol. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. This was Kajol's first time working with Rohit Shetty. The film's music and scenes were appreciated by fans of all the stars in the film.

Fanaa - Kunal Kohli

This was one of Kajol's most popular films as it marked her coming back in the industry after a brief hiatus. It was also the first time Kajol was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Kajol worked with director Kunal Kohli for this one. The film's music, scenes, and Kajol's chemistry with Aamir Khan make it a special one.

