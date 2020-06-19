Men's Health Week: John To Ayushmann, Here's A Look At Bollywood's Fitness Enthusiasts

Men's Health Week 2020 had started on June 15 and will end on June 21. Every year it is celebrated to mark the importance of health and wellness for males. It starts a week before Father's Day and ends on the holiday. As the Men's Health Week 2020 comes to an end, here is a list of Bollywood fitness enthusiasts:

John Abraham

John Abraham had been dubbed as the fittest male actor in Bollywood. He is known to take his health and body very seriously and follows a very strict diet. Movies like John Abraham's Satyamev Jayete 2, Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Romeo Akbar Walter, Paramanu and some more features him in the role of army officials which seems to be all the more reason for him to pay extra attention to keep his body fit and fine. Here are some workout photos of the actor from his Instagram:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be another one of the Bollywood fitness enthusiasts. The actor is known to lead a very disciplined life and makes sure to follow his diet. In an interview with a daily portal, the actor had revealed that he does not eat carbs post 6 pm and also does not drink fruit juices late in the evening. Ayushmann usually has a light dinner low in calories which includes lots of pulses and vegetables. He is known to indulge in yoga and loves to jog.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is one of those fat-to-fit stories which inspires one to run an extra mile during their morning routine. The actor was a bulky person before he entered the movies and he lost a massive amount of weight to become a Bollywood star. However, it seems to be since his Gunday days, that the actor has become one of the Bollywood fitness enthusiasts and indulges in rigorous workouts. Videos of these can be found on his Instagram.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's fit body is no secret in Bollywood. The actor is known for taking his health and fitness very seriously. According to reports, he starts his workout session by doing jumping jacks, squats and push-up as warm-ups. He then does a few deadlifts to keep his back and leg muscles in shape. He also does bend benchpress for his biceps and chest. Salman ends his fitness routine by usually walking on the treadmill.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is also known to be one of the Bollywood fitness enthusiasts. The actor has however ditched the gym in favour of more stamina workouts. He is usually seen running miles after miles effortlessly. Soman also arranges and hosts marathons all over India to promote fitness.

He also completed the Ironman Triathlon held in Zurich in July 2015. In the triathlon, one needs to a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2-km cycle ride and a 42.2-km run in a time limit of 16 hours without break. Milind Soman had completed it in 15 hours and 19 minutes. Here's a look at this fitness freak's workout regime.

