Nia Sharma's Photos With TV Actors Are Totally BFF Goals

Nia Sharma's Instagram photos showcase her love for travel, fashion, and celebrities. Sharma is a huge social butterfly and her photos on her social media handle are proof of the same. The popular TV actor is often seen taking selfies and photos with actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Vijayendra Kumeria and many more. Listed below are Nia Sharma's photos with BFFs from the TV industry that are totally friendship goals.

READ:Nia Sharma's Footwear Collection Is Worth Taking Fashion Cues From

READ:Nia Sharma Is The Ultimate Desi Girl In Telly Town And These Pictures Prove It

Nia Sharma's BFFs from the TV industry

READ:Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

Nia Sharma has many TV actors as friends. One of them is Arjun Bijlani. The two are seen donning black outfits and having a great time together.

READ:'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma Shares A Picture With Rashami Desai; Asks Fans 'Shalaka Or Brinda?'

READ:Nia Sharma Shares Sarcastic Post About Using Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Nia Sharma here is seen with actor Ravi Dubey. The two seem to be very close friends. Nia took the opportunity to wish Ravi a happy birthday with this post above.

READ:Nia Sharma Hairstyle Inspirations For This Upcoming Wedding Season

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria are seen in this post above. Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria seem to be close buddies. The two are seen donning blue and red outfits.

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are seen spending some quality time. The two actresses are seen without makeup as they chill and relax together. The two of them are seen in casual outfits as they pose for the camera.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.