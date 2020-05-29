Pankaj Kapoor's Solid Net Worth Is A Result Of His Illustrious Career; Check Details Here

Pankaj Kapur is celebrating his 66th birthday today. Pankaj Kapoor, who is the father of actor Shahid Kapoor, is a well-known name in the industry. He has featured in a number of movies and also has directorial credits for Mausam which stars his son, Shahid. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a look at Pankaj Kapur's net worth.

Pankaj Kapur's net worth

Pankaj Kapur's net worth is estimated to stand at somewhere between ₹30-37 crores. However, this is the result of last year's calculation. For 2020, his net worth is yet to be finalised. Pankaj Kapur also has a number of assets like a home in Mumbai's Yari Road.

Also Read: Pankaj Kapur's Popular Shows Like 'Office Office' Prove That He Is A True Entertainer

Pankaj Kapur's movies

Pankaj Kapur made his acting debut with the movie Arohan. It released in 1982 and also cast Amrish Puri, Om Puri and Victor Banerjee in important roles. Later that year, he also featured in the film Gandhi by Richard Attenborough. He played the role of Mahatma Gandhi's secretary, Pyarelal. For the Hindi version of the movie, Pankaj Kapoor dubbed for the voice of Ben Kingsley.

Also Read: Pankaj Kapur And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Directed Popular Films

Since then Pankaj Kapur has acted in a lot of movies although mostly art films. He was seen in significant films like Mandi (1983), Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho (1984), Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahi (1986), Tamas (1988), Jane Bhi Do Yaro (1993), Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1993), The Blue Umbrella (2005), Toba Tek Singh (2017) and many more. His commercial films of significance include Dus (2005), Maqbool (2003), Matru Ke Bijli Ka Mandola (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), Mausam (2011) and his latest being Shaandar in 2015.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Puts Up A Post Full Of Love For Father Pankaj Kapur, Congratulates Him

Pankaj Kapur's upcoming movie is Jersey which also casts his son, Shahid Kapoor in the lead along with Mrunal Thakur. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri while Pritam has composed the melody. It was slated to release on August 28, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, might be postponed for a later date. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Also Read: Sanjay Mishra Reveals That Pankaj Kapur Not Sharing His Lunch On Set Would Bother Him

Pankaj Kapur's personal life

Pankaj Kapur had married Neelima Azim in 1975 at the age of 21 while the latter was only 16 years old. They had met in 1971 and were said to be irrevocably in love. Their only son Shahid Kapoor was born in 1981. However, the couple soon went for a divorce in 1984 when Shahid was only three years old.

Pankaj Kapur later married for a second time, this time his co-star from several movies, Supriya Pathak. They got married in 1988. The couple has two children, a son named Ruhaan and a daughter named Sanah. The latter made her acting debut in Shaandar which also cast her father and half-brother, Shahid along with Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Mom Neelima Azim Opens Up About Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur

Also Read: 'I Still Get Nervous': Shahid Kapoor On Working With Father Pankaj Kapur

Image credit: ShahidKapoor_worlds Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.