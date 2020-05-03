Ranveer Singh's Best Brooding Looks Fans Must Check Out | See Pics

Actor Ranveer Singh has won hearts on social media with his eclectic style and quirky expressions. The actor is anything but shy and it shows on his social media profile. Singh has dominated hearts with not just his smiles but many other expressions too. Listed below are all the times when Ranveer Singh has charmed the audience with his brooding expressions:

READ:Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Playlist

Times Ranveer Singh charmed audience with his brooding face

READ:When Ranveer Singh Talked About His Sartorial Choices Being Influenced By Deepika Padukone

READ:#BTS To Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Brewing Romance On The Sets Of 'Ram Leela'

Ranveer Singh is known to be a master of expressions and style. Singh's facial expressions and movie scenes are not only adored by fans but imitated too. In the above pictures, Singh can be seen giving off some serious vibes with his brooding expressions.

READ:Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's Songs That Prove Their Sizzling Chemistry; See List

Be it his post-quarantine face or his photoshoot look, Ranveer Singh and his photos have won the hearts of many fans. Ranveer Singh's photos not only showcase his different looks but speak of his vibrant personality. Singh's photoshoots have not only inspired many young men but have also won him many female fans.

READ:Fun Facts & Trivia About Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

READ:Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's 'Husband' Label Prank: 'Dekh Lunga Main Tujhe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.