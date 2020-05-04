Salman Khan's Memorable Comedy Scenes That Will Tickle Your Funny-bones

Salman Khan has entertained the masses for years now and continues to influence contemporary actors. Salman Khan's comedy movies have often received high praises from fans. Some of his comedy movies include Andaz Apna Apna, Partner, Ready, Dabangg, and many more. Listed below are some funny scenes from Salman Khan's comedy films.

Salman Khan's comedy scenes that will make you ROFL

Andaz Apna Apna

This is one of the funniest scenes from the film Andaz Apna Apna. The scene stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Raveena Tandon. It begins with Amar, portrayed by Aamir Khan, who gets to know of delicious food prepared for Prem, played by Salman Khan. Amar adds a potion into Prem's food which results in an upset stomach. Later when Prem is seen trying to impress Raveena, he is constantly forced to visit the washroom.

Partner

This scene witnesses a fun banter between Salman Khan and Govinda. Salman Khan is seen going into the water for a jet ski ride whereas Govinda talks to his sister and her son. While trying to convince Salman to teach him how to ride the jet ski, Govinda, by mistake, activates a rocket that goes behind Salman Khan. The scene takes a funny note as Salman tries to get rid of the rocket.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

This is another film that witnesses a fun banter between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Salman Khan wishes to impress Priyanka in the film, but Akshay tries to win her before him. Salman and Rajpal Yadav watch Akshay enter Priyanka's house and laugh thinking the colonel and dog will throw him out instantly. The scene takes a funny note when Salman's plan fails and Akshay smoothly wins over Priyanka's family.

