Chrissy Teigen Totally Loves Makeup & Her Instagram Is Proof

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram keeps her updated about her life and work. The actor is also a food blogger has been serving a variety of things to her fans to try out. Chrissy Teigen's obsession with food is known to the world, but many are unaware of the beauty's obsession with makeup. Listed below are pictures that prove Chrissy Teigen totally loves makeup.

Chrissy Teigen loves makeup and these pictures are proof

From her vanilla-scented lip soufflé matte liquid lip to her face highlighter, Teigen has worn and promoted it all. Chrissy Teigen partnered with BECCA Cosmetics and came up with a range of products that she felt were close to her heart. The food connoisseur has ventured into many businesses and cosmetics being one of them.

Teigen has also showcased a variety of lip liners and lip glosses that she thinks her fans must try out. The food blogger has a huge makeup obsession and her Instagram is proof of the same. Chrissy occasionally also does photoshoots that give a glimpse of her makeup choices.

