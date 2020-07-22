Selena Gomez's Birthday: Singing Loudly To Befriending A Toad, Here Are Her Goofy Moments

International pop star Selena Gomez is celebrating her birthday today on July 22. The She singer turned 28 years today and fans showered her with love on social media. Selena is known for her somewhat goofy personality as much as she is known for her soulful singing. On the singer's birthday, here's a list of some of her most goofy moments till now.

Selena Gomez befriends a toad

For the music video of her recent song, Boyfriend, Selena Gomez had to shoot with a toad. In a BTS video from the shoot, Selena seemed afraid of the little creature which kept jumping off from her hand. Although startled at first, the singer soon found her an equal footing with the toad and even played with it.

Selena Gomez was startled by Ellen DeGeneres twice on her show

Ellen DeGeneres is famous for scaring her celebrity guests on her show. While the guest seems intently engaged in a conversation, a man pops up from beside their seat and scares them out of their wits. Selena Gomez also had her fair share of this on Ellen's show but in the 2015 episode, she was scared twice! Her expression is something to look out for.

Selena Gomez sings her heart out on James Corden's show

Selena Gomez had also appeared on James Corden's show where she was taking a drive with him. She sings out the lyrics to Can't Keep My Hands To Myself loudly with the host. She also got a cup with the lyrics of the song, Love You Like A Love. Selena's goofiness factor was surely on the high in this one.

Selena Gomez meeting her idol Jennifer Aniston

Like most people on the planet, the Boyfriend singer is a hardcore fan of Rachel Green aka Jennifer Aniston. In one episode of Ellene DeGeneres' show, she was hosted by Aniston instead. In the episode, Selena Gomez gushed all throughout on being interview by her idol and also recalled their first meeting.

Selena Gomez gobbling down spicy chicken wings

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez had gobbled down extremely spicy chicken wings. Accompanying her in the 'Hot Ones With Sean Evans' segment was also Jimmy Fallon himself. Selena was literally in tears as her mascara dripped down her cheeks.

