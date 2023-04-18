Met Gala 2023: Blake Lively's Fashion Evolution From 2008 To 2022

Quick links:
Ralph Lauren was Blake Lively's safe bet for her maiden Met appearancen in 2008. Decked in black adorned with a ruffled floor-length hem, the shoort black gloves and frosted wrists added some pizzaz.
This Lapis Lazuli Versace number was a massive step up from her 2008 look. The bare back, high slit and plunging neckline was a big tick in favour of Blake's take on the 2009 'model as muse' theme.
Ditching gowns, Blake's Marchesa prom number was a svelte bodycon with a ruffled statement shoulder. The look fit well with the 'American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity' theme.
2011 was a big year for Blake as she stepped out in Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld in tow. The Greecian beige number with a shimmery bodice was a subtle ode to the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme.
Blake channeled her inner punk, albeit a poised take on it, in this feather-adorned Gucci premiere gown, for the 2013 theme, 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' with the feathered bodice apltly screaming chaos.
2014 was Blake's first Met appearance with husband Ryan Reynolds. The blush pink Gucci bodice wrapped around the waist to flow in to a lush shimmery train. The old Hollywood waves sealed the deal.
2016 was the first year Blake dressed to her own tune abandoning the Met's theme of 'fashion in an age of technology'. She instead opted for a romantic Burberry gown, in baby pink.
2017 was Blake's first outing to the Met in Versace. She made a colourful splash in a golden rimmed bodice trailing down in to a pile of bright ombre blue feathers making up the train of the gown.
Topping her look from last year, Blake stole the show in her 2018 Versace ensemble, for the 'heavenly bodies' theme. The waist-high slits and ornate maroon train made for a memorable Met moment