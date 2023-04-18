Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Blake Lively's Fashion Evolution From 2008 To 2022

Ex-co-chair Blake Lively's Met Gala appearances, spanning 14 years and 10 looks, stands profiled as the the ball gets ready to roll out its red carpet in May.

Aalokitaa Basu
Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
1/10
Just Jared, AP

Ralph Lauren was Blake Lively's safe bet for her maiden Met appearancen in 2008. Decked in black adorned with a ruffled floor-length hem, the shoort black gloves and frosted wrists added some pizzaz.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
2/10
Just Jared, AP

This Lapis Lazuli Versace number was a massive step up from her 2008 look. The bare back, high slit and plunging neckline was a big tick in favour of Blake's take on the 2009 'model as muse' theme.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
3/10
Just Jared, AP

Ditching gowns, Blake's Marchesa prom number was a svelte bodycon with a ruffled statement shoulder. The look fit well with the 'American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity' theme.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
4/10
Just Jared, AP

2011 was a big year for Blake as she stepped out in Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld in tow. The Greecian beige number with a shimmery bodice was a subtle ode to the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
5/10
Just Jared, AP

Blake channeled her inner punk, albeit a poised take on it, in this feather-adorned Gucci premiere gown, for the 2013 theme, 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' with the feathered bodice apltly screaming chaos.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
6/10
Just Jared, AP

2014 was Blake's first Met appearance with husband Ryan Reynolds. The blush pink Gucci bodice wrapped around the waist to flow in to a lush shimmery train. The old Hollywood waves sealed the deal. 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
7/10
Just Jared, AP

2016 was the first year Blake dressed to her own tune abandoning the Met's theme of 'fashion in an age of technology'. She instead opted for a romantic Burberry gown, in baby pink.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
8/10
Just Jared, AP

2017 was Blake's first outing to the Met in Versace. She made a colourful splash in a golden rimmed bodice trailing down in to a pile of bright ombre blue feathers making up the train of the gown.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
9/10
Just Jared, AP

Topping her look from last year, Blake stole the show in her 2018 Versace ensemble, for the 'heavenly bodies' theme. The waist-high slits and ornate maroon train made for a memorable Met moment

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years
10/10
Just Jared, AP

Dressing up as the Statue of Liberty, Blake unravelled her rose gold gown mid-carpet to reveal a second look, mirroring the tones on the historic landmark.

