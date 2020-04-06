Jamie Lever Is A Pro At Social Distancing Since Childhood & This Post Proves It; See Here

Even in these difficult times amid Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are trying their best to entertain their fans. While some are sharing their hobbies and activities, others are sharing funny posts to keep the laughter rolling.

Recently, Jamie Lever, daughter of Johnny Lever, posted a throwback video of herself and daddy to bring a smile on everyone's face and keep propagating the message of social distancing.

Jamie Lever is practising social distancing since childhood

On Jamie Lever's Instagram, the comedian recently shared a throwback picture with her father, Johnny Lever. While Jamie is showing off her dancing skills on one side, Johnny is on the other side dancing too.

Adding a caption to the photo Jamie wrote, "Me & daddy practising #socialdistancing back in the day! When the only entertainment at parties was ‘Beta dance karke dikhao!’ 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 @iam_johnylever #loveit #oldmemories #childhoodphotos".

Along with the funny caption, Jamie Lever also tried to drive home the message of social distancing. She and her father, Johnny Lever have been active in spreading awareness about the do's and don'ts against Coronavirus. Take a look:

