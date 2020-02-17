'Bigg Boss 13' Contestants Slayed In Every Look, Says Fashion Influencer Monish Chandan

Bigg Boss 13 officially ended on February 15 and fans still cannot stop talking about it. The reality show is still making headlines after Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner’s trophy and took home a whopping amount of ₹50 lakhs. Besides all the drama and controversies, Bigg Boss 13 has also managed to grab the spotlight because of the contestants’ style statements.

Bigg Boss 13’s fashion game explained by Monish Chandan

Well-known fashion and lifestyle influencer, Monish Chandan opened up about the style statements made on Bigg Boss 13 in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. He reportedly said that all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants had set up serious fashion goals for everyone.

As per reports, Chandan said that every contestant had their own distinct style which was trendy as well as comfortable. One of Bigg Boss 13’s most popular contestant Rashami Desai’s winter wardrobe was highly appreciated by fashionistas. She sported a lot of knitted sweaters and oversized jackets nailing every look that she went for.

According to Monish Chandan, who has been named as one of the top 15 Indian fashion bloggers, fans also loved Asim Riaz’s denim collection. Also, specific ensembles such as Shefali Jariwala’s pearl-embellished dress and Shefali Bagga’s collar dress seem to have grabbed much attention.

Apart from these, fashionistas also seem to have loved another popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s typical Punjabi look that she opted for inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Monish Chandan reportedly continued that Paras Chhabra’s jogger collection that he sported inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was also a rage. Even Mahira Sharma’s quirky fashion caught up with many.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's casual yet trendy outfits were also fashion goals for many men as, stated Chandan. In the interview, Monish reportedly added that despite all the drama and fights, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants aced each and every look effortlessly. No one looked out of the place even once.

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram, Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Shefali Jariwala Instagram

