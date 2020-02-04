Ekta Kapoor Shows Her Fun And Quirky Side In This Instagram Video | WATCH

Ekta Kapoor is one of the first names that comes to mind when one thinks of the small-screen and fictional drama shows on Indian television. She is considered as the queen of soap operas. After her success with television shows and film, Ekta Kapoor even tried her hand at digital platforms and came out successful in that too.

Ekta Kapoor shows her quirky side on Instagram

Owing to her fame, the producer and content creator has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. The producer is friends with many celebrities as her production house is believed to have kick-started the careers of many actors. She is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with what is going on in her life.

Ekta is often seen posting fun, quirky, and refreshing pictures with other celebrities, giving a sneak peek of what goes on behind the cameras. The most recent video posted by her included soap opera actors like Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani.

Ekta Kapoor's video on Instagram

Ekta Kapoor in the video is seen telling others to pose for a picture. While they all take their time to fit in the frame, she asks them to pout. Her friends start pouting and try to fit in the frame without realising that Ekta had been taking a video of all of that. She is heard saying towards the end of the video that her friends do not even realise when it is a video and when it is a photograph. Hearing this, Anita Hassanandani replied saying she knew it was a video while the others were left embarrassed.

(Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram)

