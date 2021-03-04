Ravi Dubey Thanks Fans For Making The Second Season Of Jamai 2.0 A Blockbuster

Ravi Dubey took to Instagram to express his gratitude for his fans for making his show Jamai 2.0 a blockbuster. Ravi Dubey reposted a photo of Viniyard Films about the success of Jamai 2.0 and thanked his fans for the support. Jamai 2.0 is the spin-off of a popular ZEE TV show Jamai Raja which was aired in the year 2014.

Ravi Dubey thanks his fans for making Jamai 2.0 a blockbuster

Fans showered their immense love on Ravi Dubey's Instagram post. The post garnered over 4000 likes within a few minutes. Several fans asked for the release of season 3 while many others praised his performance in the second season of Jamai 2.0. Check out some of the reactions below.

Ravi Dubey's social media presence

Ravi Dubey is very active on Instagram. He keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a photo with his wife Sargun Mehta. In the caption, he wrote, "went cycling with @zoyaafroz in the valleys today it’s been a terrific stay at @vijayranpalace thank you @ashishvijayran for the unparalleled hospitality....". Take a look at the post below.

Jamai 2.0 season 2 review

Jamai 2.0 continues the story of Siddharth who is seeking revenge from Roshini's mother Durga Devi who owns a chain of nightclubs in the city and several events in Siddharth's life is linked to it. Fans are loving the second season of the show and calling it an amazing tale of love, deceit, and revenge. The second season was heavily praised for the performance of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. Scam 1992: A Harshad Mehta Story's music composer Achint Kaur composed the music of this season and got an amazing response from the audience. Jamai 2.0 season 2 is rated 7.3 on IMDB.

Jamai 2.0 season 2 cast

Ravi Dubey plays the role of Siddharth in the show. The role of Roshini was played by Nia Sharma. Whereas, Achint Kaur plays the role of Durga Devi Patel. Khatija Iqbal plays the role of Shefali. Several other actors like Priya Banerjee, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Prakhar Toshniwal in the show.

Image Credits: @ravidubey Instagram

