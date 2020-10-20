India's 1st Micro-artist Pens Bhagavad Gita On 4,042 Rice Grains; one Among 2000 Artworks

India's first micro-artist has captured the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 grains of rice, which took her 150 hours to finish. Ramagiri Swarika from Hyderabad, who is also a law student, creates various kinds of mico-artwork projects without using a magnifying glass. She has won several awards and has also been recognised on a national level for her artwork.

While speaking about her work, Swarika said, "In my most recent work, I have written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains which took 150 hours to finish. I work with various products to create micro arts."

Telangana: A law student & a micro artist in Hyderabad has written 'Bhagavad Gita' on 4,042 rice grains.



Ramagiri Swarika, artist says, "It took me 150 hrs to complete this. I've created over 2,000 micro artworks. I also do milk art, paper carving, drawing on sesame seeds etc." pic.twitter.com/KYYVRVsDks — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

"I have made 2000 plus micro-arts"

Calling her Bhagavad Gita project an exciting addition to her collection of 2,000 artworks, Swarika said that she also does milk art, paper carvings. She further added that she had also drawn on sesame seeds and written on hair strands among other things. Ramagiri Swarika was felicitated by Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan for writing the Preamble of the Constitution on hair strands.

Speaking about being recognized on a national level Swarika said, "After being recognized for my work on the national level, I am willing to take my artwork to international platforms."

"I have always had an interest in art and music and have received many awards since my childhood. I started doing micro art from the last four years with a drawing of Lord Ganesha on a rice grain, then the English alphabet on a single rice grain," she added.

The Hyderabad artist was recognised as India's first micro-artist and felicitated with a national award from the Delhi Cultural Academy in 2019. Ramgiri Swarika has also won the International Order Book of records in 2017. The law student who wishes to become a judge said that she hopes to inspire women with her work.

"I was awarded the International Order Book of records in 2017, and in 2019, I received a national award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy. Till now I have worked on 2000 plus micro arts," said the micro-artist while speaking about her achievements.

Speaking about her daughter's work, Swarika's mother Sri Lata said, "My daughter developed a passion for art and music from her childhood. I'm very happy to see her receive all this recognition."

(With inputs from ANI)

